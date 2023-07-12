Smoke Ready Week: Be prepared for Western Montana wildfire smoke

MISSOULA - Hot summer days are great for floating the river, but if you're Sarah Coefield from the Missoula City-County Health Department, it means tracking wildfire smoke.

Many Missoulians know Coefield from her wildfire smoke emails. This week she announced that it's Smoke Ready Week — and we want to share some of her advice.

First off, know the current and forecasted conditions. Basically, if it looks and smells smoky, it's smoky. Pay attention to how you are feeling.

Next, it's time to dig out your air cleaner and make sure it's working. Use HEPA portable air cleaners to keep smoke out of bedrooms and living spaces.

If you have a home furnace, upgrade to an efficient filter, turn your fan on, and clean all the air in your house at once. If you have central air conditioning, check and see if your system can handle an efficient filter.

Now, if it's smoky, consider using a respirator or just stay inside. Finally, if you must go outside then use a properly fitting N95 or KN95 respirator.