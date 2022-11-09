Watch Now
Snow impacting Western Montana roads

Greg Heintzman/MTN News
Snow falling on US Highway 93 north of Lolo on Nov. 9, 2022.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 14:47:23-05

MISSOULA - The continued snowfall is causing traffic issues in the Missoula area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) was reporting a semi-truck has jackknifed on Interstate 90 in the Clinton area and is blocking the right lane.

Additionally, a semi-truck has slid off of I-90 and into the median near mile marker 98 east of the Wye.

Further to the west, an accident is blocking one lane of I-90 near mile marker 72 west of Alberton.

MDT was reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 between Frenchtown and Bonner as well as on US Highway 93 on Evaro Hill.

The Montana Highway Patrol was responding to numerous crashes on I-90 and Montana Highway 200 east of Missoula.

Chains are now required on US Highway 12 heading over Lolo Pass.

The latest MDT road condition information can be found here.

