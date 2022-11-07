Snow squall warning issued for Missoula, Ravalli counties

MISSOULA - The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a snow squall warning for south-central Missoula County and north-central Ravalli County until 1:30 p.m.

Flash freezing on roads is possible as well as intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes.

The NWS advises the following highways are covered by the warning:

Interstate 90 between mile markers 111 and 116.

US Highway 93 South between mile markers 61 and 92.

Wet roadways will quickly freeze with the NWS cautioning black ice will cause roads, bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous.

Drivers should slow down and be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.

Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with the dangerous snow squall and people should be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.

The locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Stevensville, Florence and truth.

