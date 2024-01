PHILIPSBURG — A snowmobiler was flown to an area hospital after being injured in a Saturday avalanche in Granite County.

The slide was triggered Saturday morning near Twin Peaks, which is northeast of Georgetown Lake.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said no other information is available at this time.

People "are encouraged to use extreme caution in the backcountry with recent heavy snow, creating unstable snow conditions,” Sheriff Dunkerson cautioned.