St. Ignatius home heavily damaged in fire, community steps up to help out

ST. IGNATIUS – A home in the Mission Valley was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire.

The St. Ignatius, Charlo/Moise and Ronan fire departments responded to a structure fire at a residence on Third Avenue.

St Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson says while no injuries were reported, the home suffered extensive damage.

Chief Acheson stated in a social media post that “we saw the amazing generosity of people from the community, as they came together to help out the homeowner in his time of need.”

Among the businesses and organizations that Chief Acheson says stepped in to help out were the Folk Shop, the Cornerstone Church and Simple Simon's Pizza.

People who would like to offer assistance or make donations can email Chief Acheson at chief@townofstignatius.com.

No further information about the fire is being released at this time.