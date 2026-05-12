St. Ignatius Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspect in Reported Indecent Exposure Case

ST. IGNATIUS — The St. Ignatius Police Department is asking for the public's help as officers investigate a reported sex offense involving indecent exposure in Lake County.

According to police, the incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. on May 11 near the intersection of Second Avenue and Crystal Street in St. Ignatius.

Investigators said the suspect was seen driving an older dark-colored truck or SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer from the early to mid-2000s.

Authorities said the vehicle appeared cluttered with belongings and may have been used as a living space.

The Montana license plate was described as either dark-colored or heavily dirty and may begin with the characters "15-AA."

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s with a medium to medium-dark complexion and medium to long-length hair. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to review home surveillance footage recorded between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on May 11 for any suspicious activity or vehicles matching the description.

Anyone with information related to the case, identified as report No. SI26-023, is encouraged to contact Lake County Dispatch at 406-883-7301, extension 1, to speak with an officer.