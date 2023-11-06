St. Ignatius Fire asks voters to renew levy for equipment maintenance

ST. IGNATIUS — On the Nov. 7 ballot, the St Ignatius Rural Fire Department is asking residents to vote yes for a continuation of a levy benefiting the department.

The levy will ask for $27,205 annually for 7 years. If approved, the funds will support equipment maintenance and replacement for the volunteer fire department.

Some of the necessary replacement and maintenance includes safety equipment and fire vehicles, according to chairman of the St. Ignatius Rural Fire Department board, Tim Callahan.

This same levy was voted for in 1997 as a 20 year commitment, then again in 2017 for a 7 year commitment.

The tax would have a $25.07 impact annually on a home worth $300,000.

Callahan, who served on the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department for many years before his retirement, says he hopes the community will continue to support the fire department as they have for the past 27 years.

“What we're wanting people to know is it’s not a new tax, that we're asking for a continuation," he says. "I just hope that people recognize the need for the department. I think they do, and they’ve always supported us before, so we're just asking for their continued support.”

If you are voting in St. Ignatius and did not mail your ballot in time, you can drop it off at the Lake County Elections Office at 106 4th Ave. East in Polson on Nov. 7. before 8 p.m.

