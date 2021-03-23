St. Regis Post Office to move to new location

MISSOULA — We now know where the US Post Office in St. Regis is moving to; 330 Montana Highway 135 on a property where an antique store is located.

The USPS stated in a news release that they anticipate providing the same services as the current location on Mullan Road West in St. Regis.

The USPS lost its lease there with officials saying the current facility will be in operation until Sept. 30.

After that date, customers may need to use the Post Office in Superior until the new location on Highway 135 is open.

Officials say they took public comment before coming to a final decision.

It was previously announced that the Missoula Hellgate Post Office on Broadway could also move because its lease will soon be up.

A USPS spokesman told MTN News on Monday that more details on the future of the Hellgate facility should be released by this Saturday.

