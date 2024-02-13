Stockman Bank acquires banks in Bigfork, Kalispell and Plains

GREAT FALLS — Stockman Bank announced in a news release this week that it has agreed to acquire three of HTLF Bank’s (HTLF) Rocky Mountain Bank division branches located in Kalispell, Bigfork, and Plains.

“We are excited for this opportunity to serve more of our neighbors in Northwest Montana,” said Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank. “We welcome Rocky Mountain Bank’s employees and customers to Stockman and look forward to introducing our unique brand of local, community banking, focused on serving the financial needs of the people, businesses and communities of Montana.”

Banking services will continue to be provided by Rocky Mountain Bank until the acquisition is complete. Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year. At that time, the branches will become part of Stockman Bank.

Coffee says Stockman is working hard to make this a smooth transition. While the name of the bank will change following the acquisition, customers will continue to be able to bank at the same locations in Kalispell, Bigfork and Plains. All Rocky Mountain Bank employees will be offered employment with Stockman Bank.

