Summer road resurfacing project planned for Rock Creek Road

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is planning a summer construction project on Rock Creek Road east of Missoula.

The work will take place along the between mile markers 11 and 31. Gravel placement is expected to begin at the north end of the road and move south.

The $1.8 million project — which is being funded by the Legacy Restoration Fund — will address the condition of the road by resurfacing it with new gravel and improving drainage features.

According to a news release, the changes will benefit drivers and improve stream conditions for aquatic species, including threatened bull trout.

Construction work will begin after July 1, when the Rock Creek float fishing season ends, and is anticipated to be completed by November.

Forest officials note that although Rock Creek Road will remain open during construction, periodic delays of approximately 30 minutes should be expected.

The construction project will not impact Rock Creek campgrounds, boat launches, dispersed sites, and cabin rentals.

Visit the Lolo National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo for more information. Updates will also be available on Facebook and Twitter.