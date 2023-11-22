Sunset Hill Road Bridge near Greenough to close for maintenance

MISSOULA — The bridge carrying Sunset Hill Road over the Blackfoot River, 2½ miles south of Montana Highway 200, will be closing next week.

The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, through 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

The Missoula County Public Works Department will be working to replace a portion of the driving surface.

The work will require a complete closure of the bridge for these two days, and it will not re-open overnight.

Local and through traffic will need to detour around the bridge during the closure.

Contact the Missoula County Public Works Road Division at 406-258-3772 for additional information.