Supporters of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act rally in Missoula

MISSOULA — Friday afternoon, the Trail Head store in Missoula hosted a rally for The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA).

The bill introduced to Congress by Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) would expand federal protection of the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission Mountain Wilderness. This would further timber, recreation, and conservation goals in the area.

Trail Head owner Todd Frank stated that if passed, the bill would contribute to local businesses and outfitters - since people need outdoor gear and clothing to head out into these wilderness areas - which in turn would bring more money into Montana.

Additionally, according to Wild Montana, the BCSA "will add nearly 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission Mountains Wilderness Areas and safeguard the four most crucial tributaries of the storied Blackfoot River, helping sustain the health of wildlife, native trout populations, and the river itself."

People from the Blackfoot and Clearwater areas have been working to preserve these Montana wildernesses for over 20 years. However, on the federal level, there has not been enough momentum to get this bill passed.

As of 2023, it’s gotten through the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources and is set up for a full Senate vote. This is the closest the bill has ever gotten to being signed into law.

With 84% of Montanans (Colorado College Poll) believing in the act, supporters, local organizations, and Senator Tester believe they can use the momentum to get the bill passed as soon as possible.

Seeley Lake local and long-time advocate for BCSA, Addrien Marx told MTN that the rally is happening now because "We have 84%. That's an unheard-of amount of support any bill has gotten. And this is happening in a time of high divisiveness in parties and people yet there's 84% of people that gather and push and want one particular bill. And that's the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act."

Visit Bill S.2149's website to learn more or Wild Montana to take action.