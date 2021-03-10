Tamarack Grief Resource Center hosting annual event

KALISPELL — The Tamarack Grief Resource Center is holding its 17th annual Grief Institute this week.

The virtual seminar brings together counselors, school teachers and more together to be trained in grief, and how to help those dealing with loss.

The center has its headquarters in Missoula but also has satellite offices in Kalispell and Browning. The center is the only grief nonprofit across the state and having the event online allows for more people to join in.

Tamarack Grief Resource Center Assistant Director Erin Austin says the center only has a few employees, and having the institute allows for others to join in the cause of treating those going through loss.

"We are a kind, compassionate, intelligent small team of 12 so. We cannot do this work alone which means a big component of our mission is to educate others," Austin said.

The Grief Institute will continue online until March 12. Click here for additional information about the Tamarack Grief Resource Center.

