The Semper Fi & America Fund: Changing veteran lives one hobby at a time

THOMPSON FALLS — On Giving Tuesday, it’s important to remember those who once gave for our country and who may need extra support now.

The Semper Fi & America’s Fund is a national organization that provides a wide variety of programs and support for veterans.

Laurence Hudson is one Montana veteran who has benefited from the fund’s services.

Hudson joined the army on September 11, 2001, just hours after the attack on the Twin Towers. He served two back-to-back deployments in Iraq between 2003 and 2005.

He suffered several traumatic brain injuries and returned home with PTSD.

Returning to civilian life wasn’t a smooth transition for Hudson.

“I didn’t quite feel like I fit in,” he says.

But in 2007, he was introduced to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund through a fellow veteran. The first sponsored activity he participated in was a cattle drive.

Growing up in larger cities most of his life, Hudson had limited experience with horses and cattle.

“It changed my whole outlook after doing the cattle drive,” he says. “I started thinking I didn't want to be in the city anymore because it caused anxiety, and so we sold our house and moved to Montana.”

Now, Hudson lives on 10 acres in Thomson Falls with his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Lauren.

He says his animals and the peace of the area have helped him cope with his PTSD.

“Even if I'm having a stressful day, I can go feed the cows and I feel better,” he says. “Moving to Montana helped me a lot. Just getting more away from the city, and slowing things down so things aren't so fast-paced.”

Claire Peterson/MTN News Laurence Hudson served two, back-to-back deployments in Iraq after 9/11. Now, he lives on 10 acres in Thompson Falls.

The cattle drive was part of the Jinx McCain Horsemanship Program, an equine-focused program within the Semper Fi & America's Fund.

The Fund offers training on many skills beyond handling horses and cattle. They have fly fishing trips, wakeboarding, mountain biking and any other activity veterans may be interested in.

Hudson is involved with fabric weaving and leather work and everything from flights and lodging to craft supplies are paid for by The Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

“The fund seems to spend every cent they get on the veterans,” Hudson says.

Veterans are able to engage in team sports as well– anything from races to Olympic sports. The group activities provide veterans an opportunity to socialize in a comfortable environment with like-minded people.

“I got involved with the fund and it was like the first time I actually felt like I belonged with a bunch of people,” Hudson says. “I think that's what most veterans lose. They isolate and get scared and stay in their house.”

More than passion projects and team activities, The Fund can offer participants healthcare resources and mental health support. For example, Hudson was able to attain holistic rehabilitation for his brain trauma.

The support goes beyond the veterans themselves. Semper Fi & America’s Fund offers resources for the families of veterans and allows them to participate in many of the activities.

Hudson and his daughter recently ran an army marathon in Washington, D.C. The entire trip’s expenses were paid for by The Fund.

For the families, the effect of The Fund on their loved ones can be impactful. Carrie Hudson says Laurence’s participation has strengthened their marriage.

“It's not the easiest job in the world to be a veteran's wife because war exposes people to different things and how they respond to it affects them for the rest of their life, and that carries over to the family, to the wife, to the children,” she says. “When we first got together he was on a lot of different meds, kind of lost in the system and just lost. And to see him grow and to see him healthy and thriving and accomplishing awesome stuff has really been uplifting for our marriage.”

Claire Peterson/MTN News Carrie Hudson married Laurence in 2009. She recommends The Semper Fi & America's Fund to every veteran and their family.

As a family, the Hudson’s have been able to attend The Fund's group zoom sessions on topics spanning from holiday cookie decorating to how to make your own sushi rolls.

Laurence says his caseworker with The Fund checks in with his family at least twice a month.

“They stay really involved in our lives, so it’s kind of like a second family.”

The Semper Fi & America Fund is able to provide their services to over 31,000 members for free because of donor support.

Through the end of the year, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will double every dollar donated to The Fund up to $10 million.

“If more people can donate, and that 10 million can be matched, that's $20 million. That can change people's lives in one year. Imagine how life-changing that can be,” Carrie says.

Donations to The Fund can be made here.

