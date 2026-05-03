U.S. Forest Service launches new online map to help visitors navigate Kootenai National Forest closures

KOOTENAI NATIONAL FOREST — The U.S. Forest Service has created a new online map to help the public know which trails and roads in Lincoln County and the Kootenai National Forest are accessible ahead of recreation season.

Severe flooding in December caused bridge washouts and road closures across the region. A major windstorm followed, toppling trees and blocking trails.

Larona Rebo, Kootenai National Forest public affairs specialist, said the forest's roads and trails are critical to the area.

"These forests, roads and trails are a lifeline for our rural community," Rebo said. "They support our emergency response, local industry, outdoor recreation and everyday community travel."

While the effort to reopen all roads and trails is in progress, the U.S. Forest Service moved quickly to get information out to the public.

"We came out with this map, the inaccessible viewer is what we're calling it. It will be available all summer and into the fall of 2026," Rebo said.

The map uses a color-coded system. Green means a trail or road is open, red means it's inaccessible, orange means it's partially accessible and yellow means crews are scheduled to work there. Each marker on the map can also be clicked on to find the exact location of closures.

Rebo said the tool is designed to improve the visitor experience.

"The viewer enhances the visitor experience," Rebo said. "It makes it easier for the public to find areas to hike, ride, bike, hunt, fish whatever their recreation activities are."

The map will be updated weekly as cleanup continues, but the U.S. Forest Service is still urging visitors to stay cautious.

"Just note if the public is out recreating, to still use caution and there are still hazards out there," Rebo said.

The U.S. Forest Service also emphasized its commitment to staying connected with the communities it serves.

The map is available here.