Threat against Libby schools investigated

LIBBY - A school threat was investigated on Wednesday morning in Lincoln County.

The Libby Police Department reports that the elementary, middle and high schools received a phone threat at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A social media post states officers responded: "and were quickly able to identify juvenile suspects involved and determine that the threats were unfounded."

There is currently no threat to students.

Libby PD notes that once the investigation is complete, "appropriate charges will be filed."