Tracking the Storm: Everything you need to know

WESTERN MONTANA — A powerful windstorm is expected to move into Montana starting Wednesday night into Thursday — with the potential for widespread damage, closures and power outages across the state.

Below you'll find our statewide storm coverage, up-to-date closures and the latest conditions in your area. We'll continue to update this page as the conditions develop overnight.

School and Business Closures:



Flathead County schools

Thompson Falls Public Schools

Glacier Art Museum

Blackfeet Community College

Butte School District

Weather Warnings:

Along with the wind, valley areas could see rain, snow or a mix — while mountains could receive feet of snow throughout the weekend.

A LOOK AT OUR CONDITIONS MOVING INTO THURSDAY:

Weather Forecast: Dangerous system moves in overnight

Storm Preparation:

After December's windstorm left Mineral County without power for days, officials and businesses are taking extra steps to prepare for this week's storm.

HOW MINERAL COUNTY IS PREPARING:

KPAX 031126 MINERAL COUNTY STORM PREP PKG

Flathead Electric is preparing crews for wind gusts up to 65 mph expected this week, urging residents to stock up on supplies and ready themselves as well

WHAT SAFETY MEASURES THEY SUGGEST TAKING:

KPAX 031126 ELECTRIC COMPANIES STORM PREP PKG

NorthWestern Energy told MTN that crews are fully staffed and on the ground responding to outages across western Montana, urging customers to sign up for personalized alerts at their website.

After the Storm:

After winds ripped the roof off Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls, a local insurance expert is warning Montana homeowners that wind and hail deductibles are often higher than expected.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHILE FILING A CLAIM FOR WEATHER-RELATED DAMAGE: