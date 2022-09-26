Watch Now
CSKT Tribal Health plans flu clinics

Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 26, 2022
ST. IGNATIUS - CSKT Tribal Health is planning to hold a series of flu shot clinics where COVID-19 booster shots will also be available.

  • Oct. 4: SKC Gym / 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: St. Ignatius Tribal Health Community Center / 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: Elmo Tribal Health / 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: Polson CSKT Senior Center / 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 13: Arlee Tribal Health Community Center / 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 17: Hot Springs Tribal Health Clinic / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Oct. 17: Dixon Agency / 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 19: Tribal Complex / 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Contact Tribal Health for additional information or to pre-register at 406-745-3535 ext. 6161.

