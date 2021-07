A 68-year-old man from Troy is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday near Rexford in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports around noon, the man was riding a 1989 Harley Davidson Motorcycle eastbound on MT HWY 37 when he lost control negotiating a curve and entered a ditch overturning the motorcycle.

The man suffered fatal injuries and had perished when officers arrived at the scene. This occurred at mile marker 62.

The crash is still being investigated.