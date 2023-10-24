Troy schools go into ‘soft lockdown’ following threat

TROY — The Troy School District went into a “soft lockdown” following a Tuesday morning threat that was later found to be unsubstantiated.

A social media post reports law enforcement determined that the threat made by a Lincoln County resident “was not credible.”

Law enforcement will remain at the schools throughout the Tuesday and schools will remain in soft lockdown for the remainder of the morning.

"Please feel free to bring children back to school if you feel comfortable,” the post concluded.