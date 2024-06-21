Two tiny houses built by Lincoln Co. HS students are up for sale

EUREKA — Tiny homes have become very popular in the past few years and if you’ve ever thought this might be perfect for you, you can get your very own tiny home and support Lincoln County High School.

For the second year, Lincoln County High School students had the opportunity to build a tiny home through a building trades class.

This class teaches students real-life skills on how to build a home from the ground up.

One goal of this program is for it to be self-sustaining. So, they take the funds raised from the sale of these homes to purchase the material for next year's build.

The students built two 384-square-foot homes that will be displayed at an open house this Saturday, June 21st in Eureka.

The open house will be at 315 B Boundary St., Eureka, Montana from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This year the houses will be listed with National Parks Realty, both for $125,000.

