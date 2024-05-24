U.S. Army Corps removes Flathead Lake level restrictions

POLSON — Even though we've had a wet week, the snowpack is still down, so the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given the green light to fill Flathead Lake.

Energy Keepers Inc, the group who manages the lake levels through the SKQ dam, said in a press release Friday that they are continuing to let the minimum amount of water out of the lake in hopes for Full-pool being reached in mid-June.

Forecasters are predicting another extremely dry Summer like we had in 2023.

This removal of the flood control restrictions comes after engineers twice asked EKI to keep several extra feet of water in the lake this spring hoping to prevent the low levels the lake saw last Summer.

To follow the existing lake conditions, go to the "Range of Forecast Graphic" that is updated weekly on the Energy Keepers website and Facebook page.

