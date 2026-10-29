Under the Big Sky announces 2027 music festival lineup

WHITEFISH — Some big names are returning to Big Mountain Ranch next summer for Under the Big Sky as the Whitefish festival announced its 2027 lineup Thursday. It will be the festival's 8th annual showing.

Zach Bryan is set to headline the music festival again along with Nathaniel Rateliff, who was a headliner when the festival debuted in 2019. They will be joined by Kacey Musgraves, who will appear on Under the Big Sky's stage for the first time.

The headliners are followed by a stacked lineup that includes Sam Barber, Brandon Flowers, the lead singer of The Killers, Midland, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Paul Cauthen, The Dead South, and The Wallflowers, to name just a few.

Zach Bryan is no stranger to Under the Big Sky. Next year will mark his third time playing and second time headlining the three-day festival, which is set for July 16-18. Bryan debuted at the festival in 2022 and was one of the headliners in 2023.

The presale for tickets goes live Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The general sale begins that same day at 2 p.m.

Under the Big Sky The 2027 Under the Big Sky music festival lineup.

Under the Big Sky's announcement is the second major festival announcement for Western Montana this week.

Missoula's third annual Zootown Music Festival released its lineup Tuesday with singer-songwriters Jack Johnson and Brandi Carlile set to headline.