Unidentified holiday Grinch steals Missoula Toys for Tots donations

MISSOULA — Last year, Missoula Toys for Tots was able to give toys to more than 600 kids.

Unfortunately, the organization had some bad news last week – creating a hiccup in this year's toy distribution.

Missoula Toys for Tots coordinator Tammy Cunningham visited the organization's storage locker last week to check on their toy supply, only to find out the unit had been broken into in early August.

The exact number of toys stolen is still unknown at this time, but there was clear damage to the donation boxes, according to Cunningham. She plans to take a full inventory of the losses on Monday, when the left over toys will be moved to a new location.

The toys were part of the collection from last years campaign and were planned to be distributed during Toys for Tots early holiday events.

This wasn't exactly a direct attack on Toys for Tots – an estimated total of 50 storage units at Vigilante Parking and Storage were broken into this summer. Vigilante was unable to contact Cunningham due to communication issues, keeping her in the dark until now.

Cunningham says she does not blame Vigilante, and that the storage facility has been very helpful in keeping the remaining toys safe. Vigilante said they have the suspects on video but are unable to identify them.

Cunningham filed a police report with Missoula Police Department, who told KPAX the investigation is still underway.

Cunningham was shocked and heartbroken to find the toys stolen, especially so close to the holiday season. She pointed out that families are struggling a little extra this year due to inflation, and that toy donations are needed now more than ever.

It is the 75th anniversary for Toys for Tots, and Cunningham hopes that community support will help replace the inventory. She wants those who are thinking of donating to know that all toys donated to the Missoula center will be given to Missoula county kids. Additionally, 95 cents of every dollar donated is used to purchase more toys for kids.

To apply for aid, families will need to provide certain documentation, but Cunningham encourages them to reach out.

More about the application process and how to donate can be found on the Missoula Toys for Tots website.