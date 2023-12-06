US Highway 93 Ronan-North construction activity ends for season

RONAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports construction on the Ronan-North project has wrapped up for the season.

The project begins at the Round Butte Road with US Highway 93 intersection in Ronan and extends north for approximately two miles, ending past Spring Creek Road.

MDT notes this is the first of two phases on Highway 93 that aim to enhance safety features and improve travel and access through Ronan.

“MDT understands that the project has been disruptive, and we thank the community for their patience and support throughout construction,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “We are confident that the project will result in a long-term gain for the whole community, as we have seen at the completion of other similar projects.”

Crews have widened the highway to four lanes, improved drainage throughout the project area, and began work on a new shared-use path connecting Round Butte Road with the existing shared-use path along Highway 93.

Additionally, a 600-foot two-lane segment on 1st Avenue starting at Round Butte Road was built in preparation for the construction of the second phase of the project, Ronan-Urban.

“We look forward to completing the first phase of this project next spring,” said Riverside Contracting Engineer, Russ Gaub.

Work to be completed next year includes paving the shared-use path along Highway 93, installing the final epoxy road markings, and other finishing work.

Streetlights and the new traffic signal at the Highway 93 intersection with Old Highway 93 and 3rd Avenue will also be installed.

MDT officials say the installation of the traffic signal is delayed due to unforeseen supplier issues. MDT is doing all that it can to install a traffic signal as soon as possible.

The Round Butte Road Path - Ronan project will also be completed in early 2024, including building two new sections of sidewalk on the north side of Round Butte Road.

The project's next phase, Ronan-Urban, is currently in the design phase and a construction date has yet to be determined, according to MDT.

Additional information about the project can be found at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/ronanurban/.

