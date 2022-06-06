US Secretary of Education Cardona speaks at SKC graduation

PABLO - A Cabinet-level official from the Biden Administration visited the Mission Valley for the second time in a month over the weekend.

Two weeks ago, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited The Bison Range during restoration celebrations.

Saturday morning, the US Secretary of Education spoke at the graduation ceremony for Salish Kootenai College. Miguel Cardona met with leaders of the college, and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and participated in the graduation ceremonies.

"Language and culture is really self-identity and pride. And what I saw today and what has been expressed to me and other Indian Country is, you know, when we feel proud of who we are and we get to know who we are, we can contribute greater we can achieve higher and give back to the community," Cardona said. "And that's what I saw here today. And that's why I'm honored to be here to celebrate with them."

Cardona says he wanted to visit Pablo because of the community's efforts to preserve Native language and culture and sets an example for what he would like the rest of the nation to look like.