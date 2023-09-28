VALOR Ride is bringing veteran mental health and suicide awareness across the country

SEELEY LAKE — Statistics show approximately 22 veterans take their lives each day.

So, for 22 days, side by side off-road vehicles are driving from the top of Alaska to the Mexico border.

The Veterans Adventure of a Lifetime: Off-Road, or VALOR Ride, is raising money and awareness to change the future of military mental-health and suicide.

Driver Curtis Friede told MTN, “[Suicide is] the number one leader in death in our military vets.”

Friede is from Montana and knows just how crucial post-service support is for the large number of veterans in the state. “They served for us so we should be there for them." He continued, “When somebody calls who is having some difficult times, they need to be able to get positive help immediately.”

Scott Porter is driving the support truck for the VALOR Ride. He served for 25 years in the Air Force.

Porter shared, “I’ve been touched by suicide and mental health issues in my friends and alumni and cadets at the institution where I went to school."

He believes that much more can be done to get veterans the mental health support they need which includes access to counseling.

“A solid professional crisis counseling service where a counselor can have a long term relationship with that veteran." Porter noted that a man from Alaska whom he met on the VALOR Ride had created a bond with one counselor over 20 years, which has undoubtedly changed his life and mental health.

After over 3,000 miles, The VALOR Ride stopped in Seeley Lake at Kurt's Polaris. Community members, including many veterans, gathered and donated to the cause.

Retired Marine, Colonel Bob Parcell stopped by the event and shared his desire to reduce veteran suicide. He told MTN that it's quite a transition and a shock to get out of the military and establish a civilian life but there are people that care for veterans and services available.

The trip continues through Anaconda and then heads south towards Mexico.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, dial 988. There is a veteran crisis hot-line available at 1-800-273-8255. Additionally, many services out there for veterans in need of help which includes Operation Deep Dive.

To follow along with the VALOR Ride, check out their social media:

https://instagram.com/valorride?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

To donate to veteran suicide prevention resources visit the VALOR website.