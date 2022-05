PHILIPSBURG - A Coroner’s Inquest jury has returned a verdict in the death of an inmate in the Philipsburg jail.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the jury determined that Bradley Culbreath of Alberton "did not die by criminal means" while in custody in January of 2022.

It was determined Culbreath died as a result of asphyxiation due to suicide.

Anaconda Deer Lodge Coroner Jessi Jette-Billquist presided over the inquest.