POLSON — On top of worrying about road conditions and sub-zero temperatures on Thursday night, one Polson family had to worry about a mountain lion!

Missy Lehew shared her security camera footage with MTN News which shows a mountain lion creeping around her home just after 8 p.m. Not only that, but the big cat also tried to get under the front porch.

Missy told us that her dogs had been outside about ten minutes before the mountain lion showed.