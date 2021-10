MISSOULA — A vigil is scheduled for Thursday in honor of Rebekah Barsotti, who has been missing since July 20.

The vigil is set to take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the Missoula County Courthouse.

Organizers are asking participants to bring signs as the event will also recognize Domestic Violence Awareness.

The 34-year-old Barsotti was believed to be hiking along the Clark Fork River near Alberton when she went missing.