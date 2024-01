Weather again delaying flights in Missoula, Kalispell

MISSOULA — Weather is once again impacting several flights at the Missoula and Kalispell airports.

Three departures and three arrivals are being delayed on Wednesday morning at Missoula's airport.

The airlines being impacted in Missoula are Delta Airlines and United Airlines.

Additionally, seven arrivals and departures were being delayed at Glacier Park International Airport.

The airlines being impacted in Kalispell are Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.

The latest Missoula flight information can be found here.

Click here to view the latest flight information from GPIA.