West Central Montana Avalanche Center shares backcountry safety advice

MISSOULA - The snowpack changes daily and it's super important to check out your local avalanche forecast before you recreate in the backcountry.

Montana is home to some of the most beautiful backcountry in the United States but venturing into these areas, especially in winter, should be done with caution.

Watch the video below for safety advice from West Central Montana Avalanche Center forecaster Arden Feldman.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center recommends you keep aware and look out for red flags.

“Recent avalanche activity or signs of instability like cracking or collapsing, heavy snowfall or heavy rain, rapid melting, and wind drifted snow as well,” Feldman said.

It's also very important to know before you go. Check your local avalanche forecast and make sure you're smart in the backcountry.

The latest forecast from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center can be found at https://missoulaavalanche.org/.