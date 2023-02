MTN News file

Posted at 8:14 AM, Feb 21, 2023

Below is the list of school closures and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 Flathead County The West Glacier School District is closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The Canyon bus route in the Columbia Falls School District is not running on Tuesday morning.



