Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022

MISSOULA - Expected severe winter weather has prompted some schools to close on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The following schools are closed.

Missoula County

Sunset Elementary School

Woodman School

Swan Valley Elementary School (open Wednesday, closed Thursday)

Sentinel High School (not weather related/roof issue)

Flathead County

Evergreen schools

Kalispell public schools

Somers/Lakeside School District

West Valley School

This story will be updated as MTN News learns of additional school closures or delays.