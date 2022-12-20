Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022

MISSOULA - Expected severe winter weather has prompted some schools to close on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The following schools are closed.
Missoula County
- Sunset Elementary School
- Woodman School
- Swan Valley Elementary School (open Wednesday, closed Thursday)
- Sentinel High School (not weather related/roof issue)
Flathead County
- Evergreen schools
- Kalispell public schools
- Somers/Lakeside School District
- West Valley School
This story will be updated as MTN News learns of additional school closures or delays.