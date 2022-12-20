Watch Now
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022

Posted at 2:54 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 17:09:30-05

MISSOULA - Expected severe winter weather has prompted some schools to close on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The following schools are closed.

Missoula County

  • Sunset Elementary School
  • Woodman School
  • Swan Valley Elementary School (open Wednesday, closed Thursday)
  • Sentinel High School (not weather related/roof issue)

Flathead County

  • Evergreen schools
  • Kalispell public schools
  • Somers/Lakeside School District
  • West Valley School

This story will be updated as MTN News learns of additional school closures or delays.

