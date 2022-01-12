Western Montana school delays, closures for Wednesday, Jan. 12

Due to the icy road conditions in Western Montana, several school districts will have delayed openings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Below are the schools that are delayed Wednesday
- Desmet School - 2-hour delay
- Frenchtown Schools - 2-hour delay
- Hellgate School District - 2-hour delay (buses will run 2 hours late)
- Missoula County Public Schools - 2-hour delay (busses will run 2 hours late)
- Pleasant Valley (Flathead County) - Classes start at 10 a.m.
- Plains - 2-hour delay
- Seeley-Swan High School - 1-hour delay
- Target Range - 2-hour delay
- Thompson Falls - 2-hour delay
- Valley Christian - 2-hour delay
Below are the schools that are closed Wednesday
- Smith Valley - (due to COVID-19)
- West Valley
School officials who have a closure or delay to report can contact email news@kpax.com.