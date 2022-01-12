Watch
Western Montana school delays, closures for Wednesday, Jan. 12

MTN News
School Closures
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:36:49-05

Due to the icy road conditions in Western Montana, several school districts will have delayed openings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Below are the schools that are delayed Wednesday

  • Desmet School - 2-hour delay
  • Frenchtown Schools - 2-hour delay
  • Hellgate School District - 2-hour delay (buses will run 2 hours late)
  • Missoula County Public Schools - 2-hour delay (busses will run 2 hours late)
  • Pleasant Valley (Flathead County) - Classes start at 10 a.m.
  • Plains - 2-hour delay
  • Seeley-Swan High School - 1-hour delay
  • Target Range - 2-hour delay
  • Thompson Falls - 2-hour delay
  • Valley Christian - 2-hour delay

Below are the schools that are closed Wednesday

  • Smith Valley - (due to COVID-19)
  • West Valley

School officials who have a closure or delay to report can contact email news@kpax.com.

