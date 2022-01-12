Western Montana school delays, closures for Wednesday, Jan. 12

Due to the icy road conditions in Western Montana, several school districts will have delayed openings on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Below are the schools that are delayed Wednesday

Desmet School - 2-hour delay

Frenchtown Schools - 2-hour delay

Hellgate School District - 2-hour delay (buses will run 2 hours late)

Missoula County Public Schools - 2-hour delay (busses will run 2 hours late)

Pleasant Valley (Flathead County) - Classes start at 10 a.m.

Plains - 2-hour delay

Seeley-Swan High School - 1-hour delay

Target Range - 2-hour delay

Thompson Falls - 2-hour delay

Valley Christian - 2-hour delay

Below are the schools that are closed Wednesday

Smith Valley - (due to COVID-19)

West Valley



School officials who have a closure or delay to report can contact email news@kpax.com.

