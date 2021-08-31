Western Montana students return to class

MISSOULA — There might be a different "feel" around your neighborhood if you live in Missoula County because school is back in session for virtually all students.

Freshmen, sixth graders, and kindergarten students started class Monday, but everyone else across Missoula County Public Schools heads back to class this morning.

Kalispell schools begin on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the grade and in Hamilton, classes started last week.

All three school districts won't have a holiday off until Monday which is Labor Day -- unless you're in Hamilton where s.tudents are off Wednesday through Labor Day because of the Ravalli County Fair.

