Western MT communities to receive American Rescue Plan funds

HELENA — Thirty-four Montana cities and towns will soon receive thousands of dollars in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), the Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office has announced.

Those communities include several in Western Montana with the money based on criteria outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“The federal funds we’re distributing today give local governments the authority to address the unique needs of their communities,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Cities and towns may use these funds to assist residents, small businesses, and industries impacted by the pandemic or to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, or broadband.”

Columbia Falls will receive more than $750,000 while Hot Springs is on the list for around $74,000 in ARPA money. Meanwhile, Hamilton looks to get nearly $626,000 while Stevensville is down for over$264,000. And almost $111,000 has been designated for Superior.

The State of Montana issued the payments Thursday and the money should be received locally by early next week.

The federal funds can be used to assist residents, small businesses, and industries impacted by the pandemic. The money can also be invested in infrastructure -- such as water, sewer, or broadband.

Below is the list of communities receiving the federal funds:

Belgrade: $1,213,719.96

Big Sandy: $71,778.45

Boulder: $162,970.29

Cascade: $86,721.65

Choteau: $218,400.62

Columbia Falls: $750,480.73

Conrad: $315,467.56

Culbertson: $101,537.13

Deer Lodge: $364,384.19

Denton: $29,758.68

Dutton: $40,742.57

Forsyth: $226,063.80

Glendive: $627,103.54

Hamilton: $625,570.90

Helena: $4,230,586.08

Hot Springs: $74,332.84

Livingston: $996,341.08

Malta: $237,686.29

Manhattan: $243,433.68

Miles City: $1,055,475.28

Moore: $22,606.38

Plentywood: $221,210.45

Richey: $21,840.06

Roundup: $236,281.37

Shelby: $386,096.54

Stevensville: $264,635.14

Superior: $110,732.95

Townsend: $274,852.71

Twin Bridges: $53,259.10

Virginia City: $27,587.45

West Yellowstone: $175,742.25

Wolf Point: $348,674.68

A news release notes local governments typically serving a population under 50,000 are eligible for the money through the federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The allocations are determined by population.