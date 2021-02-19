Western MT students candidates for U.S. Presidential Scholars program

MISSOULA — Several students across Western and Northwest Montana have been tapped as candidates for a prestigious program.

Missoula has produced 23 candidates in the U.S. Department of Education's U.S. Presidential Scholars program this year.

Only one graduating senior in 800 is named a U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate, while one in 240 is named a National Merit Finalist.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

Area candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program January 2021:

Birch T. Banks, Missoula - Red Cross Nordic

Calvin Beighle, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Eva Bruce, Kalispell - Flathead High School

Anna J Christensen, Kalispell - Unknown High School

Braden G. Collard, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Autumn A. Conway, Missoula - Homeschool

Ethan O Downeyy, Troy - Unknown High School

Kathryn Gibson-Snyder, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Colter S Girardot, Kalispell - Unknown High School

Zadia A. Hughes, Missoula - Big Sky High School

Kelton D. Keck, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Wyatt Keyes, Missoula - Sentinel High School

Rex J. Koenig, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Kade J. Kruer, Missoula - Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Reghan G. Lindley, Missoula - Big Sky High School

Harrison B. Long, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Josephine S. MacDonald, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Ruby L Martin, Libby - Unknown High School

Micah R. McCloy, Missoula - Valley Christian School

Dylan J. McGeary, Missoula - Sentinel High School

Marcella L. Mercer, Bigfork - Flathead High School

Kellen T. Moore, Missoula - Sentinel High School

Justin M. Morgan, Thompson Falls - Thompson Falls High School

Laurence P Oconnell, Missoula - Unknown High School

Hannah M. Rafferty, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Jesse R Rusche, Columbia Falls - Unknown High School

Joseph J Schlegel, Kalispell - Unknown High School

Simon M. Silverstein, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Henry R Smith, Columbia Falls - Unknown High School

Paxson Swierc, Missoula - Hellgate High School

John P Toney, Missoula - Unknown High School

Anneke J. Vanregenmorter, Missoula - Big Sky High School

Harriet R. Winterer, Missoula - Groton School

Michael S. Zielinski, Stevensville - Stevensville High School

Click here to view a full list of the candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program