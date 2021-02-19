Western MT students candidates for U.S. Presidential Scholars program

MISSOULA — Several students across Western and Northwest Montana have been tapped as candidates for a prestigious program.
Missoula has produced 23 candidates in the U.S. Department of Education's U.S. Presidential Scholars program this year.
Only one graduating senior in 800 is named a U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate, while one in 240 is named a National Merit Finalist.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.
Area candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program January 2021:
- Birch T. Banks, Missoula - Red Cross Nordic
- Calvin Beighle, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Eva Bruce, Kalispell - Flathead High School
- Anna J Christensen, Kalispell - Unknown High School
- Braden G. Collard, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Autumn A. Conway, Missoula - Homeschool
- Ethan O Downeyy, Troy - Unknown High School
- Kathryn Gibson-Snyder, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Colter S Girardot, Kalispell - Unknown High School
- Zadia A. Hughes, Missoula - Big Sky High School
- Kelton D. Keck, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Wyatt Keyes, Missoula - Sentinel High School
- Rex J. Koenig, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Kade J. Kruer, Missoula - Loyola Sacred Heart High School
- Reghan G. Lindley, Missoula - Big Sky High School
- Harrison B. Long, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Josephine S. MacDonald, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Ruby L Martin, Libby - Unknown High School
- Micah R. McCloy, Missoula - Valley Christian School
- Dylan J. McGeary, Missoula - Sentinel High School
- Marcella L. Mercer, Bigfork - Flathead High School
- Kellen T. Moore, Missoula - Sentinel High School
- Justin M. Morgan, Thompson Falls - Thompson Falls High School
- Laurence P Oconnell, Missoula - Unknown High School
- Hannah M. Rafferty, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Jesse R Rusche, Columbia Falls - Unknown High School
- Joseph J Schlegel, Kalispell - Unknown High School
- Simon M. Silverstein, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- Henry R Smith, Columbia Falls - Unknown High School
- Paxson Swierc, Missoula - Hellgate High School
- John P Toney, Missoula - Unknown High School
- Anneke J. Vanregenmorter, Missoula - Big Sky High School
- Harriet R. Winterer, Missoula - Groton School
- Michael S. Zielinski, Stevensville - Stevensville High School
Click here to view a full list of the candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program