Where to go in Missoula if you still have not voted or registered to vote

MISSOULA — The focus in Western Montana for this Election Day is on the municipal elections which could change the makeup of some of our city governments.

That includes right here in Missoula where for the first time since 2006, voters will elect a new mayor.

The Missoula County Elections Center is already hard at work counting ballots for the city's races, which include several council wards. Elections officials were reporting a 41% ballot return rate on Tuesday morning, which they say is around the average for Missoula.

Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says there's still time for people who haven't voted or registered for the election.

“So come in now...we've had people coming in and out of the building," Seaman said Tuesday. "We don't have much of a wait at all. Maybe 10 minutes tops for you to get in, get registered and you can get that ballot. Most voters in the city are going to vote on the mayor as well as one city council person, So it's a pretty short ballot.”

Seaman added that people who are not yet registered to vote in Missoula County still have time to do so.

“You can cast it really quickly. Anybody who comes here to the Election Center at 140 North Russell — up until 8 p.m. — can register and vote today. So as long as you're in line by 8 p.m. we'll get you taken care of.”

Residents can drop off their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:



Elections Center (140 N. Russell Street)

Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main Street)

Hellgate Elementary School (2385 Flynn Lane)

Former Cold Springs School (2625 Briggs Street)

C.S. Porter Middle School (2510 W Central Avenue)

Missoula Fairgrounds drive-thru near the YMCA

DeSmet School (6355 Padre Lane)

Residents are encouraged to use https://prodvoterportal.mt.gov/WhereToVote.aspx to check their registration status and track their ballot.

MTN News profiles of the candidates for mayor and city council in Missoula can be found here.