Wildfire smoke continues to impact Western MT

MISSOULA — Wildfire smoke is continuing to fill the skies in Western Montana with air quality ranked at “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” across Missoula County.

The exception was Seeley Lake which late Monday morning was seeing “Unhealthy” air quality.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

NASA GOES 17 satellite via Missoula City-County Health Dept.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children, and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors.

People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield notes the inversion trapping some of the smoke should break around midafternoon.

Mark Thorsell/MTN News The view on US Highway 12 in Lolo on July 19, 2021

Additionally, Coefield noted in her Monday update that “there will be lots and lots of lightning, gusty winds, and isolated precipitation,” during the afternoon and evening hours.

The wind associated with the expected weather should help clear out some of the wildfire smoke and bring an improvement in air quality.

Coefield also says that most of the smoke currently being seen is coming from wildfires burning in Idaho. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Monday evening due to gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Click here to view the latest air quality readings from across Montana.

Here is an explanation from MT DEQ about the different categories: