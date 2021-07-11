Watch
Wildfire smoke impacting Western MT air quality

Jill Valley/MTN News
The view from Snowbowl in Missoula on July 11, 2021.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 11, 2021
HELENA — Smoke from wildfires is impacting the air quality in parts of our area.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tracking map shows Unhealthy air quality in Frenchtown as of Sunday morning. The air was considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Missoula, Hamilton, and Thompson Falls areas.

When air quality is Unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children, and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors. People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

The smoke we’re seeing this morning should lift up by early-to-mid afternoon, according to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. The inversion is projected to break before noon, at which point the warmed ground-level air will rise and take the smoke with it.

The latest air quality information for Montana can be found here.

