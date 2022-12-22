Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana

MISSOULA - Much of Western Montana remains under a Wind Chill Warning as frigid weather settles over the area.

The National Weather Service office in Missoula issued the warning for Flathead, Granite, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli counties.

The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

The National Weather Service notes "dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes."

People are advised to avoid outside activities if possible.

If outside people should make sure to wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves.