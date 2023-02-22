Wind chill warning in effect for Western Montana

MISSOULA - The National Weather Service in Missoula has continued a wind chill warning for parts of Western Montana.

The warning, which cautions of "dangerously cold wind chills" as low as -45° is in effect until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Among the areas covered are Georgetown Lake, Montana Highway 200 between Bonner and Greenough, Montana Highway 83 between Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 from East Missoula to Bearmouth.

The NWS notes the "dangerously cold wind chills" can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

People are advised to avoid outside activities if possible.

If heading outdoors, people should make sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.