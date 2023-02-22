Weather Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures & gusty winds today

MISSOULA — While most precipitation has moved away from Montana, bitter cold temperatures and gusty winds will stick around for at least the next two days.

The arctic front that slowly worked through the region left behind domes of cold air. Real temperatures are frigid, but so are the wind chill temperatures.

Wind chill blows away a thin layer of insulation that our bodies naturally keep to regulate temperature. Usually, a normal body temp reading is 98.6 degrees, but wind chills can knock down the body temp to around 95 degrees.

These wind chill temperatures are dangerous for livestock and humans when exposed to the cold for long periods of time. Make sure to cover bare skin when heading outside and make plans to stay inside as long as possible.

Roads will be icy with the real temperatures hitting around/below 0 today. If you need to commute, plan extra time and drive with caution. Wind gusts between 10-30 MPH throughout the day will blow leftover snow around and also impact drive times.

The arctic air will hold through Thursday and Friday mornings, but temperatures are looking to reach closer to normal highs by the weekend.