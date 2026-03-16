Winter storm blankets Lolo Pass with five feet of snow, drawing snowmobilers and skiiers to Western Montana

LOLO PASS — Western Montana was hit hard by the weather this past weekend.

Lolo Pass just might have been hit the hardest as the area is now under five feet of snow.

The area has seen its fair share of riders and skiers this past weekend, with many coming for the first time.

WATCH: MTN's Emily Brown caught up with snowmobilers and skiiers flocking to Western Montana after the big winter storm

Lolo Pass buried under 5 feet of snow after western Montana storm

"We drove up from Minnesota a couple of days ago and rode out in Seeley for a few days and then came up here to ride for another day," recreator David Nelson said.

For Nelson, nothing is better than snowmobiling, especially following a big storm.

"We just sent some pictures to our buddies back at home, like, see what you missed out on," Nelson said. "We've kind of chased it, you know, we saw it coming in, and we made some plans. You know, that's kind of how we always do it," he explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News

The University of Montana may be on spring break, but two professors went seeking winter.

"First time to try it and this is the person to try it with so I was like this is a good adventure," recreator Joanna Berg said after doing six miles with her friend Madeline Folkerts. "So yeah, it was really fun to get a chance to do it, and I haven't skied all season," she continued.

"It was, you know, nice and powdery, which is exactly what you want a ski day to be. Maybe not when you're learning," Folkerts told MTN.

Trails are groomed by the Missoula Snowgoers Snowmobile Association through a partnership with the Forest Service and Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Due to the gusting wind and heavy precipitation, they've been clearing trees, around 150 so far from this storm, so people can enjoy all the new snow.

"Being out in the woods. I mean, nothing, nothing gets better than that," Nelson said.

"All the snow, I was really missing it this winter so it's a good to have a good dose," Berg added.