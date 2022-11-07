Winter weather impacting Western Montana roads

MISSOULA - Snowfall is causing some tricky driving conditions across parts of Western Montana on Monday morning.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) was reporting chains were required on westbound Interstate 90 heading over Lookout Pass.

Chains were also being required on US Highway 12 over Lolo Pass.

MDT was reporting an accident blocking the right lane on I-90 near mile marker 46 in the Superior area.

An accident was also being reported on US Highway 93 north near mile marker 56 south of Polson.

The Montana Highway Patrol was on scene with an accident on US Highway 93 in the Arlee area near mile marker 13.

MDT was also reporting accidents near mile marker 2 in Mineral County.

The latest MDT road conditions can be found here.