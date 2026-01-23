Winterfest returns to Seeley, despite not-so-wintery weather

SEELEY LAKE — Winterfest, a Seeley Lake staple, returned this year. Unusual winter weather forced organizers to adapt, but is not melting the fun.

“It's been really, really good, considering the odd weather we've had,” said organizer Mike Weigel. “The ice wasn't thick enough or we didn't have enough snow or we had too much snow at the time.”

For years, Winterfest was a Seelely Lake tradition. This winter, a committee came together to bring it back after nearly a decade break.

“Winterfest is such a great example of people coming together to make something happen for the special place they love,” said Claire Muller, executive director of the Seeley Lake Community Foundation. “This year it's gotten bigger and better.”

The committee spent months planning, bringing back old favorite events and adding new ones. They expanded Winterfest from two weeks to two months and organized all sorts of community events from different groups into one calendar.

“It's a very festive town. It's a very close knit town,” Weigel said. “But, everything was disassociated and we're just bringing it all together, making the holidays and the winter and having fun.”

Watch MTN Caroline Weiss' Report Here:

Seeley Lake Winterfest returns after 10 years with community spirit

Events include a polar plunge, an ice fishing competition, a bonfire and much more. However, Winterfest’s return has not been all that wintery.

“This winter has been disappointing,” Muller said.

Temperatures have been well above average for this time of year and Seeley has not seen as much snow. The weather has pushed back events.

“It's just been an odd year. Usually, this time of year we've got three to four feet of snow and it's 20 below,” Weigel said. “The impact is we've had a day's notice change some of our events.”

But Winterfest is all about community, and that community is just as committed to the events. Some of the winter fun has been postponed, but will not be called off, thanks to help from the Seeley Lake Community Foundation, the Seeley-Swan Chamber of Commerce and local businesses hosting events.

“We just kind of all thought like a lot of times you kind of get bored and into the doldrums during the winter time, and we wanted to be able to have different things to do, whether there was snow or not,” said Wendy Leetch, with the Seeley-Swan Chamber of Commerce.

Winterfest is making the most out of winter, even without as much snow.

“Which has always been kind of what Winterfest was about, is showing support for the local businesses and the community during winter, when it's the hardest time,” said Charmin Bernstrauch, also with the Chamber of Commerce.

The community is coming out to celebrate. Many organizers were surprised by the turn out at many events. Leetch jumped in at the polar plunge for the first time this year. Muller is going to preform skits at the upcoming variety show.

“In two weeks, we're gonna have the hillbilly curling, which has never occurred in this state and it's going to be something,” Weigel said. “It's kind of like shuffleboard with milk jugs or cornhole on ice.”

Winterfest is still going strong and there are many more events come in the next few weeks. You can find more information online and updates on weather impacts in many Seeley Lake community Facebook groups.

“People can choose their own adventure. People can participate however much or however little they want to,” Muller said.