Woman reported missing in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is seeking the public’s help in locating Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman.

She is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

Coleman is 5’6” tall with blond, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman tells MTN News park rangers found Olson's car in the Logan Pass parking lot.

Kerzman says they are not sure where Coleman went hiking.

They are encouraging the public to contact the park if they saw Coleman in hopes of narrowing down the search area.

As of Thursday night, Glacier Park rangers along with Two Bear Air are searching for Coleman.

If you saw Jenn Coleman in Glacier National Park, please call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.