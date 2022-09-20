Work continues on new ski chairlift at Lookout Pass

LOOKOUT PASS – People headed over Lookout Pass on Monday may have noticed helicopters at work hauling towers

A team is getting ready for ski season by preparing the new Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift at Lookout Pass Ski Area.

The lift will open around 500 acres of new terrain, complete with 14 new runs.

It will also increase the vertical to 16-hundred-50 feet - almost doubling the terrain.

The project has been in the works for nearly 10 seasons, which makes this lift a much anticipated and exciting endeavor.

Lookout Pass Ski Area is aiming to have the lift open for use for the holiday weekend — snow permitting.