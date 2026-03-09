Zinke delivers $14 million in funding for Northwest Montana infrastructure & safety projects

Monday, Congressman Ryan Zinke delivered more than $14.3 million in federal funding for projects across Northwest Montana.

The Congressman traveled across Flathead, Sanders and Lincoln Counties, meeting with local officials and handing out ceremonial checks representing millions in federal dollars secured for public safety, infrastructure and transportation projects.

The funding was secured in the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process. Projects include road repair projects in Flathead and Sanders Counties, repairs for the Troy Airport runway and new police cars for the Lincoln and Sanders County Sheriff’s Offices.

He also visited the Noxon Bridge, with more than $10 million towards the bridge replacement project.